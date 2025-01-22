West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 43.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.