Westpark Capital Issues Positive Forecast for MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Westpark Capital from $1.30 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Westpark Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MVIS

MicroVision Stock Up 11.8 %

MicroVision stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $352.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.87.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,049.43% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.