Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

BA stock opened at $174.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $217.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.46 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

