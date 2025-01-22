Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,851,000 after acquiring an additional 754,700 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,951,000 after purchasing an additional 283,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,651,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,762,000 after buying an additional 194,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,132,000 after buying an additional 324,887 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.96 and a 1 year high of $221.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

