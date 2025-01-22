Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 21,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 9.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock opened at $345.91 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.61 and a 200-day moving average of $350.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.89.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

