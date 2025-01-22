Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

