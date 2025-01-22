Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $291,000.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $148.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average is $139.96. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $117.97 and a 12 month high of $149.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

