Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 212 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,146,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,649,000 after buying an additional 510,720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,482,000 after buying an additional 471,879 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after buying an additional 442,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 241,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

