What is Cormark’s Estimate for Orla Mining FY2024 Earnings?

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORLA. Desjardins upgraded Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Orla Mining Trading Up 3.3 %

Orla Mining stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -594.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 1.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kitching Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 7.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.