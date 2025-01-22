What is Wedbush’s Estimate for UMC Q1 Earnings?

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 97,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 682.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,248,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,177 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 539,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

