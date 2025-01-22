White Pine Investment CO Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 509,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 257,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 358,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 172,561 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

