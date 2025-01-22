White Pine Investment CO Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

White Pine Investment CO cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

