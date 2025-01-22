William Blair Forecasts El Pollo Loco Q1 Earnings

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $344.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth $120,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

