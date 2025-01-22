WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 81052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

