WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 35,816 shares.The stock last traded at $63.43 and had previously closed at $63.13.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $986.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. Team Financial Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 433,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

