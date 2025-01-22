WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.25. WW International shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 1,408,206 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 130,180 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 110.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in WW International by 159.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

