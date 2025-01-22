Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after buying an additional 174,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,995 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $719,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.23.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

