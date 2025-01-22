XML Financial LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 732.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,278,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 208,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $297.04 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.31 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.96.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

