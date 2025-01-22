XML Financial LLC Has $11.85 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,777,289,000 after acquiring an additional 870,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,725 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,421,037,000 after buying an additional 498,284 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after buying an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.26 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

