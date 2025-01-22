XML Financial LLC Purchases 5,026 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 846.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 238,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

