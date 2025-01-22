XML Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RWO stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

