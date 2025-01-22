XML Financial LLC Sells 4,538 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

