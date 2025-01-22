Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,366 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:HDEF opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.