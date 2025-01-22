Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for BHC

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHC. Evercore ISI raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

BHC stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 755.86% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,834 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $3,264,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $6,881,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

