Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

