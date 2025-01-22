Zacks Research Weighs in on Embraer’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Embraer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $41.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. Embraer has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.92. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Embraer by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.