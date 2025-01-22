Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 9.44.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

