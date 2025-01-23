1,111 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Mustard Seed Financial LLC

Mustard Seed Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,024,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.39 and a 200-day moving average of $195.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $172.30 and a one year high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.