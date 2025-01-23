1,292 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.06 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

