1,390 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $510.64 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $504.77 and a 200-day moving average of $502.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

