16,615 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Welltower makes up approximately 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $7,162,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Welltower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 102,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $131.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.95. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $140.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

