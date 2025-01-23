1,793 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Sharp Financial Services LLC

Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.06 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.88.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
