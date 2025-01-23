2,482 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Genesis Private Wealth LLC

Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,825,000 after purchasing an additional 877,345 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,502,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,006,000 after acquiring an additional 665,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,954,000 after acquiring an additional 663,012 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 810,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,321,000 after acquiring an additional 640,485 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 706,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 453,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,040.92. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $722,037 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

