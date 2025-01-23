26,661 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,000. Union Pacific comprises about 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UNP opened at $235.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.35.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

