28,606 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 130.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 85,053 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 908,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 138,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 106,438 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.94. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $331.76 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

