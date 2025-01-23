3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02, Zacks reports. 3M had a return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,770,390 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.600-7.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.60-7.90 EPS.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $152.08. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

