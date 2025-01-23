8,321 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 207.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.