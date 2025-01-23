991 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE) Acquired by Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTRE opened at $48.78 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

