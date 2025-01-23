AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,167.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 44.9% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $169.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $298.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

