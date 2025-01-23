Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Mark Alvino Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alvino sold 4,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,334 shares in the company, valued at $348,503.40. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $223.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 158.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 429,456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,698,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 110,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

