abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Issues Earnings Results

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.62 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance

Shares of ADIG stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.57. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 83.40 ($1.03). The company has a market cap of £137.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2,275.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Get abrdn Diversified Income & Growth alerts:

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Investing across asset classes aiming to deliver reliable income and growth

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.