abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Issues Earnings Results

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.62 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance
Shares of ADIG stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.57. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 83.40 ($1.03). The company has a market cap of £137.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2,275.00 and a beta of 0.31.
About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Diversified Income & Growth
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- GitLab: AI-Driven DevSecOps Innovation Sets It Apart
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- DigitalOcean’s AI Potential: A Game-Changer for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.