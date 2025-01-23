Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.86 and last traded at $127.51. Approximately 16,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 127,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADUS. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.88.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,257. The trade was a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,750 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

