Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $130.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.65.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

