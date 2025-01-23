Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDV. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IBDV opened at $21.36 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

