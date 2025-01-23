Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 338 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $251.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $205.93 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.23.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

