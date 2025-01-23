Adirondack Trust Co. Takes Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,708,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,156,000 after buying an additional 779,783 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,523,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,348,000 after purchasing an additional 533,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,215,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,505,000 after purchasing an additional 536,068 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 677,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 555,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,581,000 after purchasing an additional 89,669 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

