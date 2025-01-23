Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $433.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

