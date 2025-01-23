Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $7.11 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

