AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

CWS opened at $68.75 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37.

About AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

