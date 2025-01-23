Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Fiserv by 62.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.8% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15,635.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 62,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 62,073 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

NYSE:FI opened at $209.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.13. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.13 and a 52 week high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

